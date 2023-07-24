SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackLine by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in BlackLine by 79.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $277,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $277,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,955 shares of company stock worth $381,262 over the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BL opened at $54.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $77.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackLine from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

