SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 358 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

