2,731 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Expedia Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $119.00 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average is $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.68.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.