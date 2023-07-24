SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,940,000 after acquiring an additional 263,189 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after acquiring an additional 170,171 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,104,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,833,000 after purchasing an additional 44,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,530,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGM. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

ALGM opened at $49.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $240.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

