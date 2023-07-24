SkyOak Wealth LLC Trims Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 124,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.2 %

WEC opened at $92.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Guggenheim cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

