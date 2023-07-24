Leo Brokerage LLC Takes $722,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $295.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.45 and its 200-day moving average is $281.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.16.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.