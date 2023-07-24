RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 9,799.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,008 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $96.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $140.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.05.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on RTX from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

