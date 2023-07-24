SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ON by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONON opened at $34.62 on Monday. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 119.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ON to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Williams Trading cut shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ON from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

