SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $28.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $36.19.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

