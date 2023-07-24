Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $124.75 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $125.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.40.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

