Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HALO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $59.46.

Insider Activity

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,461.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,170,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after buying an additional 595,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 551,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,356,000 after buying an additional 443,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

