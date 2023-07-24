SkyOak Wealth LLC Takes Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MED stock opened at $93.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.25. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.67 and a 12-month high of $178.77.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.50 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 106.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,749.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MED. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Medifast from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

