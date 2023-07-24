SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,863 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,863 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 31,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,053,000 after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.6 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $164.79 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.25 and a 1-year high of $172.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.19.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,552.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

