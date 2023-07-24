Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Holdings Increased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed stock opened at $561.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.82. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $570.17. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.01. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $560.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,685,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,685,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,019. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

