SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 139 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after buying an additional 207,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL opened at $1,469.26 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,266.21 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,354.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,624.48.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.21 by ($1.97). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.28% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

