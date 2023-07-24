SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baidu from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Baidu from $234.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.76.

Baidu Stock Performance

Baidu Profile

Baidu stock opened at $141.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.05 and a 200-day moving average of $137.51. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

