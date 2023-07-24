Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HALO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of HALO opened at $42.89 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $162.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,461.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

