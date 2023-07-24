Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HALO stock opened at $42.89 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,461.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

