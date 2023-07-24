Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. The company had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,461.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $486,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.