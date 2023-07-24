TrueFi Price Down 9.5% This Week (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $36.56 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,061,445,051 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,061,445,050.7431034 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03533474 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $2,092,582.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

