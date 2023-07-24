Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,907,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dollar General by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DG opened at $167.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

