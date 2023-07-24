Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,899 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.51 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $100.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.37.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

