Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 864 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Up 1.0 %

CME Group stock opened at $189.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.54 and its 200 day moving average is $183.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.30.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

