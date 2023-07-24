Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 660 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Water Works Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $148.82 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

