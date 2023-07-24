Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $534,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $31.98 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $254.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

