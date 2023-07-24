Inscription Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $194.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.74 and a 200 day moving average of $172.28. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.90 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

