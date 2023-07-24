Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 574 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

PayPal Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.