Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,780 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

BXMT stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXMT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $83,519.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 518,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

