Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 10,251 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after buying an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after buying an additional 2,430,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after buying an additional 698,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,136,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,730,000 after buying an additional 588,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,755,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,928,000 after buying an additional 1,966,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $20.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

