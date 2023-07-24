1,905 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
3M Stock Performance
MMM stock opened at $104.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.39. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.
3M Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
3M Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
