Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $2.61 Million Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.05% of DT Midstream worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $52.41 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,523.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $468,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.