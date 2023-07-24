Mammoth (MMT) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Mammoth has a market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00021097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014297 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,221.19 or 1.00064448 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

