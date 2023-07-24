Inscription Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 5,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit Price Performance

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $492.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.86. The company has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $508.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

