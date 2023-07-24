Flow (FLOW) Market Cap Achieves $603.44 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $603.44 million and $42.62 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001994 BTC on exchanges.

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,443,912,631 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

