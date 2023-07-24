STP (STPT) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

STP (STPT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. STP has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and $70.38 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004780 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017508 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00021097 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014297 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,221.19 or 1.00064448 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.
STP Profile
STP is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.
Buying and Selling STP
