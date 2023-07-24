Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Lessened by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VOT stock opened at $211.23 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

