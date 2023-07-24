SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 150 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $148.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.79.

In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $393,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,636.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $290,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,538 shares in the company, valued at $14,591,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $393,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,636.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,240. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

