SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Wingstop by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wingstop by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Wingstop from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wingstop Price Performance

In other Wingstop news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Wingstop news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

WING stock opened at $185.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.89, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.54. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.