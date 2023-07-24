Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 102.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 93.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $223,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 239,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 77,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $360.92 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

