Fuyao Glass Industry Group (OTCMKTS:FYGGY) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Fuyao Glass Industry Group (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Fuyao Glass Industry Group Trading Up ?
Shares of OTCMKTS:FYGGY opened at $0.97 on Monday. Fuyao Glass Industry Group has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $0.97.
About Fuyao Glass Industry Group
