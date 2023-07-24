SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 238 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

SBR stock opened at $64.94 on Monday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The company has a market cap of $946.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average of $74.13.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.32% and a return on equity of 986.95%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

