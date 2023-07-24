Vicus Capital Takes $777,000 Position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Vicus Capital owned 0.33% of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get Inspire Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBD opened at $23.15 on Monday. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

(Free Report)

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.