Vicus Capital Sells 1,955 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Vicus Capital lowered its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $883,000. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,670,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH stock opened at $109.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.97. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $125.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

