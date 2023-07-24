SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 4,092 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,770,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,660,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,086 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,305,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wipro in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.36.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $4.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

