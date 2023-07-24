SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $208,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,017 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.11.

Shares of PXD opened at $215.85 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.32 and a 200-day moving average of $212.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

