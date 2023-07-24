SkyOak Wealth LLC Cuts Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,169,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,167,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,038,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 167.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 776,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 485,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on IVT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $24.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $30.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.2155 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 132.31%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Further Reading

