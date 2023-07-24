SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $430,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $454.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

