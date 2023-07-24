Vicus Capital Decreases Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,821,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43,594 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 852,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 796,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 774,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

IGIB opened at $50.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.84. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $52.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

