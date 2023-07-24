AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $143.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

