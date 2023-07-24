SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 245 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,055,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $194.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.36. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.